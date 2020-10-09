European rugged boards to use Intel 10nm Atom x6000E Elkhart Lake processors

Embedded specialist Syslogic is launching a series of industrial computers based on Intel's 10nm Atom x6000E Elkhart Lake processors and manufacutred in Europe.

Syslogic is planning embedded computers specifically designed for vehicle, IoT, and railroad applications based on the new processors for early 2021.

At the end of September, Intel Atom introduced the long awaited x6000E series (Elkhart Lake). The new processor series succeeds the E3900 Apollo Lake series which was launched way back in 2016. The move to 10nm provides up to twice the graphics performance depending on the version. The multi-thread performance is also increased by up to 50 percent compared to its predecessor within the same power envelope. Depending on the version, the new processors work with two or four processor cores and support real-time applications with time-sensitive networking (TSN).

Up to 32 GB memory with integrated Error Correcting Code (ECC) is available as well as the integration of CAN FD in the processor. Secure Boot SGX is also supported and Intel also offers Functional Safety (FuSa) according to ISO-13849 requirements.

Syslogic is integrating the new processor generation into its carrier boards and the company is one of few European companies that manufactures its boards on its own assembly lines. The first prototypes of the new carrier boards are already being tested and Syslogic plans on launching x6000E-based embedded computers in Q1 of 2021.

“We will launch a range of new products that will be suitable for areas such as mobile computing, rugged computing, and railways,” said Michael Jung, the product manager in charge of the new industrial computers.

Like all Syslogic embedded systems, the new ones are designed for continuous operation under extreme conditions. According to Jung, versions for the expanded temperature range from -40 to +85 ºC (-40 °F to 185 °F) are planned.

The cards will be aimed at upgrading IoT (Internet of Things) applications as well expanding its use in the mobile and rugged computing sector.

www.syslogic.de

