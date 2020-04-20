Evaluation kit jump-starts smart horticulture

April 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
horticulture
The ready to use smart horticultural solution introduced by Arrow Electronics includes sensor nodes, an IoT gateway, cloud access and mobile applications to evaluate and implement a complete indoor horticulture solution.

Tke kit was designed through collaboration with Analog Devices, Silicon Labs, Osram, Amphenol and Arrow’s engineering capabilities, pre-solving all sensing, power, signal conditioning, lighting control, and wireless communication challenges for quicker time to market. The horticultural solution includes a soil-monitor node using leading edge technologies from Analog Devices, which include power and analogue solutions to create a highly accurate measurement of the soil’s pH and moisture level to maximize crop yield. Also integrated is an IoT gateway based on a Qualcomm 96Boards platform and LED node featuring the ability to control the colour, UV spectrum and intensity of a custom light engine. Custom control of the soil and LED nodes is accomplished through the IoT Gateway with the implementation of pre-certified ZigBee modules from Silicon Labs. iOS and Android based mobile applications are available for configuration and control of the Soil and LED nodes as well. Lastly, the design files of a light engine containing Osram OSLON Square high-power LEDs can be provided for further customization.

Arrow Electronics - www.arrow.com


