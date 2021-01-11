Swiss drive maker teams on exoskeleton

January 11, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Swiss drive maker teams for exoskeleton tech
maxon has teamed up with Shanghai startup Fourier Intelligence in a strategic deal for medical exoskeleton technology.

Swiss precision motor drive specialist Maxon and Fourier Intelligence in Shanghai are pooling their expertise to develop industry-leading exoskeleton technology and platforms for patient treatment.

“The partnership between maxon and Fourier is a powerful combination," said Eugen Elmiger, CEO of the maxon Group. "Fourier's understanding of the interplay between modern rehabilitation robotics and technological products perfectly complements maxon's philosophy of making the world a little better with our precision drive systems. Together, we will be able to generate industry-leading technology products and platforms.”

Fourier already uses precision brushless BLDC motors from maxon in its ExoMotus X2 exoskeleton. In addition, maxon will become part of the Exoskeleton & Robotics Open Platform System (EXOPS), an open platform for research and development of exoskeleton and robotics systems. maxon will provide a variety of customized drive solutions with motors, gearheads, encoders and controllers to aspiring engineers who want to develop robotics solutions for rehabilitation services.

"Partnering with maxon will allow us to provide the best technology portfolio on which to conceive, design and build the next generation of transformative technological products and platforms," said Zen Koh, co-founder and deputy CEO of Fourier Intelligence, which has so far raised $36m. Last year, the company acquired a Chinese healtcare venture to boost its positon in medical technology. "Together, as one team, we will unlock the full potential of technological rehabilitation and put patients on the best path to recovery," he said.

www.maxon.com

