Factory boost for test fixtures and connectors

Japanese interconnect maker Yamaichi Electronics has opened a new plant in Germany, its second in Europe

The company has been producing connectors, cable assemblies and test adapters for semiconductor device burn-in for the European market at its plant in Frankfurt-Markendorf, a former fab, since 2006.

The new 70,000 m 2 plant, 15 minutes walk away from the first one, was commissioned in April and opened this week. It makes molded M12 circular connectors, metallic push-pull circular connectors, RJ45 and USB for harsh environments, protected Ethernet connectors as well as flexible flat cables and test fixtures. Modules are also assembled, spring contact probes turned and individual strands compacted.

Construction of the plant started in May last year with Industry 4.0 requirements for flexible, automated manufacturing clearly in mind and certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14.001.

The new plant offers the flexibility to produce in small, medium and large series with injection molding, metal cutting, assembly of components and resistance welding. For almost all markets served by Yamaichi Electronics, such as semiconductors, automation, industry, automotive, medical technology or measurement and testing technology, production is carried out directly in Germany.

"Of course, we are delighted with the short construction time, the completion on schedule and the smooth start of the production. But I am really proud of the great team with whom we are continuing our success story at the new location," said Helge Puhlmann, European President of Yamaichi Electronics.

Bundling connector production and cable assembly at one production site makes it possible to react quickly to enquiries and ensure prompt delivery, she said.

www.yamaichi.eu

