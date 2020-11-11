Farnell launches Industrial Automation Hub

The company, part of Avnet, has expanded its inventory by 25 percent over the last year and added more than 30 new manufacturers. For industrial automation customers the hub provides access to Schneider, Siemens, Eaton and ABB products as well as Omega and Nidec Control alongside the three latest franchises.

The industrial automation hub includes direct links to key categories such as sensors, power supplies and process controllers, as well as a range of technical papers, ebooks and element14 community groups.

“Variable speed drives, motors and gearboxes are some of the most in-demand products offered by Control Techniques and are a valuable addition to Farnell’s industrial automation product portfolio,” said Simon Meadmore, Global Head of IP&E at Farnell. “We are committed to establishing new relationships with market leading suppliers to ensure our industrial automation customers have access to the best-in-class products and design-in solutions available at the most competitive prices. Control Techniques also offers a standard five-year warranty on all parts providing reassurance to customers with smaller production facilities or tight product development budgets who are seeking to automate their facilities.”

uk.farnell.com/industrial-automation-solutions

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe