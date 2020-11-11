Farnell launches Industrial Automation Hub

November 11, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Farnell launches Industrial Automation Hub
UK distributor Farnell has launched an Industrial Automation Hub following deals with Control Techniques in the UK, Festo in Germany and Mitsubishi Electric.

The company, part of Avnet, has expanded its inventory by 25 percent over the last year and added more than 30 new manufacturers. For industrial automation customers the hub provides access to Schneider, Siemens, Eaton and ABB products as well as Omega and Nidec Control alongside the three latest franchises.

The industrial automation hub includes direct links to key categories such as sensors, power supplies and process controllers, as well as a range of technical papers, ebooks and element14 community groups.

“Variable speed drives, motors and gearboxes are some of the most in-demand products offered by Control Techniques and are a valuable addition to Farnell’s industrial automation product portfolio,” said Simon Meadmore, Global Head of IP&E at Farnell. “We are committed to establishing new relationships with market leading suppliers to ensure our industrial automation customers have access to the best-in-class products and design-in solutions available at the most competitive prices. Control Techniques also offers a standard five-year warranty on all parts providing reassurance to customers with smaller production facilities or tight product development budgets who are seeking to automate their facilities.”

uk.farnell.com/industrial-automation-solutions 

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe


5nm ASIC designs start

5nm ASIC designs start

Business News | Aug 13,2020
Santiago Fernandez-Gomez, VP of Platform Engineering at Blaize

Edge AI startup launches boards and tools

New Products | Aug 13,2020
XiP memories optimized for embedded AI and Bluetooth

XiP memories optimized for embedded AI and Bluetooth

New Products | Aug 14,2020
3D stacked memory at 7nm

3D stacked memory at 7nm

Technology News | Aug 17,2020
World’s first 700MHz 5G data call made in China

World’s first 700MHz 5G data call made in China

Technology News | Aug 17,2020
SiFive opens up its design unit

SiFive opens up its design unit

Business News | Aug 18,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.