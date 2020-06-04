Farnell supports home learning with new online resources

June 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
home learning
As learning continues to take place in the home environment, distributor Farnell has launched a new campaign entitled ‘Stay Home Stay Tuned’.

The campaign provides access to a range of free interactive learning activities, including tutorials and coding challenges with a comprehensive round-up of easy-to-use electronic devices that support remote STEM learning. Resources include links to content from the Micro:bit Educational Foundation. The Micro:bit Educational Foundation is a member of UNESCO’s (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) Global Education Coalition, which aims to mitigate the negative impact of unprecedented educational disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic. According to UNESCO, around 1.3 billion students around the globe are currently impacted by school and university closures due to COVID-19.

For design engineers and hobbyists, the Stay Home Stay Tuned online hub also features a comprehensive round-up of the most popular products from leading global suppliers, such as Keysight and Rohde & Schwarz, that are ideal for professional home-learning projects. A series of webinars with supplier partners cover topics such as testing for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, how to get more out of your oscilloscope and 3D printing. The hub also features links to design challenges and quizzes run by the element14 Community, including the community’s latest Project14 challenge focusing on fighting germs. The Stay Home Stay Tuned online learning resources are available to access now at Farnell in EMEA.

Farnell - www.farnell.com


