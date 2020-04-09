FFC and FPC connectors promise efficient internal connections

April 09, 2020 //By Julien Happich
FPC connectors
GCT's range of FFC/FPC connectors is designed to meet the cost-conscious demands of a user's design. The refreshed product range has been developed to accommodate a wide variety of applications at a competitive price point.

As a popular option over other wire-to-board solutions, the Flat Flexible Cable (FFC) and Flat Printed Circuit (FPC) connector range from GCT is designed to reduce cost and improve manufacturing processes and efficiency. GCT offer a range of FFC and FPC connectors in 0.3, 0.5 & 1.0mm pitches, horizontal and vertical orientation and numerous locking styles. All are Zero Insertion Force (ZIF) designs. Connectors accept FFC which GCT can also supply in 0.5 and 1.0mm pitches. The value engineered FFC/FPC connector range offers a low a profile height, small PCB footprint and lightweight solution all in one package and is ideal for compact and space saving designs. GCT's FFC/FPC connectors are ZIF, or Zero Insertion Force, this means that when the cable is in place no force is exerted on the cable contacts by the connector contact. A locking actuator holds the cable in place, which is beneficial in applications with shock and high vibration.

GCT - https://gct.co/ffc-connector


