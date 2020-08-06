First 4D radar on a chip for automotive designs

Israeli startup RFIsee has launched its first chip to improve radar detection in automotive designs using phased array technology.

The all-weather 4D radar on a chip can detect cars at 500m and pedestrians at 200m with an angular resolution of greater than 1 degree. Prototypes of RFISee's radar are under evaluation by top automotive OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers.

RFISee's 4D radar chip uses phased-array of dozens of transmitters to produce a focused radar beam. The method provides an improved radar image and a better signal-to-noise ratio, the company claims. It goes further in asserting that its radar detection range is six times broader than existing radars.

RFISee's executive team is comprised of chairman Nissim Hadas, a world-renowned radar expert and former CEO of Elta, the world's third largest radar company; CEO Moshe Meyassed, who has extensive experience in the introduction of deep-tech products to the market; co-founder and CTO Nir Mor, a software and radar imaging expert; co-founder and CSO Prof. Eran Socher, a global expert in CMOS RF chips, and head of business development Dr. Isaac Shenberg, who has overseen the growth of a semiconductor startup to a company with over $300 million in revenues.

RFISee has raised $2.75 million in equity finance so far and is planning a Series A funding round that will be earmarked for completing the development of its radar product line, providing samples to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in late 2021, and establishing commercial partnerships.

According to Yole Developpement the automotive radar market will be worth $8.6 billion in 2025 having run at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 16 percent.

"Our breakthrough all-weather Phased Array 4D radar on a chip is going to be a game-changer in the field of global automotive radar," said Moshe Meyassed, CEO of RFISee. "Today’s automotive radars typically provide low resolution and limited detection range. Our ability to combine long range, high resolution and superior accuracy can be the