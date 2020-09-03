First 7nm ARM laptop with 5G mmWave

Acer has launched the frist 7nm ARM-based laptop with both millimetre wave (mmWave) and sub-6 frequencies for 5G as well as an anti-microbial screen for these pandemic days.

The 14in Spin 7 laptop uses the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chipset from Qualcomm, also announced today. This combines eight custom ARM cores, four of the Kryo 495 Gold @ 2.84 GHz and four of the Kryo 495 Silver @ 1.80GHz. An Adreno GPU core is used for the display with a Hexagon 690 Processor for neural network acceleration. This is built on the TSMC N7 7nm process.

The chipset also uses the X55 Modem-RF System for 5G New Radio (NR) and supports 200MHz, 4x4 MIMO multiple antennas for sub-6GHz 5G and 800MHz bandwidth with 8 carriers and 2x2 MIMO for mmWave with a peak download speed of 7Gbit/s and 3Gbit/s upload. The RF front end itself uses 100 MHz envelope tracking with adaptive antenna tuning and works alongside the WiFi6 (802.11ax) and 60GHz 802.11ad mmWave radio.

All of this allows Acer to claim a 24 hour battery life for the laptop. It has a Full HD IPS display with integrated Qualcomm Aqstic surround sound audio and Windows 10 Pro with a fingerprint sensor.

The 15.9mm thick aluminium-magnesium alloy chassis houses an Acer Active Stylus, a rechargeable stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that employs Wacom AES 1.0 to offer users an authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device’s touch screen.

The touch screen is covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass with a silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the surface of the top base of the device. This shows consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocols says Acer.

“We envision notebooks of the future to provide exceptional productivity and portability with human-centric design, ultra-long battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity and beyond,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO of Acer. “The new Acer Spin 7 is an Always On Always Connected notebook capable of keeping up with the modern work-from-anywhere lifestyle with its sleek form factor supporting multi-day use.”

