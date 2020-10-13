First chip operating system certified for SmartMX3 e-Passports and e-ID cards 

October 13, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
The HID Soma c016 chip operating system is the first to be certified on NXP’s SmartMX3 microcontroller to Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+)

HID Global has expanded its SOMA chip operating system (COS) with a version for the SmartMX3 microcontroller from NXP Semiconductor. The SOMA c016 is the industry’s first native COS on the NXP chip to be certified to Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+) for e-passports and identity cards.

“This accomplishment is inline with our commitment to proposing our renowned SOMA technologies with an extended array of leading hardware platforms from which our customers can choose,” said Manuel Deloche, VP of Product Management, Product Marketing & Software Engineering, Citizen Identity with HID Global, which is part of the Swedish Assa Abloy group. “We are also proud to be the first ID solution provider to port and certify the SOMA COS on the newest P71 microcontroller, for which NXP provided excellent support.”

The SOMA chip operating system family has been used in some of the world’s most successful citizen identification programs since 2005, from ICAO eMRTD to digital signature applications.

“We are pleased that HID has certified their HID SOMA COS operating system on NXP's SmartMX3 platform. The successful collaboration between NXP and HID reflects both companies’ commitment to providing secure e-government solutions,” said Pierre Rouillac, Marketing Director of Secure Identification at NXP Semiconductors. “This certification also establishes that the combination of our NXP P71D321 security controller and the HID SOMA COS has successfully passed the rigorous common criteria security testing.”

The SOMA COS family integrates with HID Integrale e-Document issuance and lifecycle management suite tailored for ICAO e-Passports, multi-application national ID cards, resident permits and driver’s licenses.

