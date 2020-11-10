First Fortran compiler for Apple's ARM-based Macs

Fortran has been around for many years as a reliable programming language for high reliabiity code. Now engineers at NAG in Oxford have ported their Fortran compiler to the latest Apple Macs that are powered by custom chips based around ARM cores rather than Intel's x86 processors. The compiler already runs on Windows, Linux and the older MacOS.

Release 7.0 the NAG Fortran Compiler offers complete coverage of Fortran 2003, most of Fortran 2008 - including coarrays and submodules - and significant features from Fortran 2018. The Compiler has been ported to many platforms during its history, and is validated by a test suite developed at NAG. It is engineered for correctness, portability, robustness, and generated code performance. Independent evaluations regularly score it highest for its standard-checking and error detection features.

Development of the NAG Fortran Compiler was led by Malcolm Cohen, Project Editor of the ISO/IEC Fortran language standard since Fortran 2008. Speaking of the Apple Silicon Macs implementation he said “We are pleased to be able to promote the use of standard Fortran on the Apple computers, and look forward to further developments in the near future.”

Those interested in the new compiler can download it here. Full product trials are available.

