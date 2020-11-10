First Fortran compiler for Apple's ARM-based Macs

November 10, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
First Fortran compiler for Apple's ARM-based Macs
The Numerical Algorithms Group has launched the first Fortran compiler to run on the new Apple Macs powered by ARM processors

Fortran has been around for many years as a reliable programming language for high reliabiity code. Now engineers at NAG in Oxford have ported their Fortran compiler to the latest Apple Macs that are powered by custom chips based around ARM cores rather than Intel's x86 processors. The compiler already runs on Windows, Linux and the older MacOS.

Release 7.0 the NAG Fortran Compiler offers complete coverage of Fortran 2003, most of Fortran 2008 - including coarrays and submodules - and significant features from Fortran 2018. The Compiler has been ported to many platforms during its history, and is validated by a test suite developed at NAG. It is engineered for correctness, portability, robustness, and generated code performance. Independent evaluations regularly score it highest for its standard-checking and error detection features.

Development of the NAG Fortran Compiler was led by Malcolm Cohen, Project Editor of the ISO/IEC Fortran language standard since Fortran 2008. Speaking of the Apple Silicon Macs implementation he said “We are pleased to be able to promote the use of standard Fortran on the Apple computers, and look forward to further developments in the near future.”

Those interested in the new compiler can download it  here. Full product trials are available. 

The company offers the NAG Library - the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms - along with advanced products in Algorithmic Differentiation, PDEs, and Quantitative Finance. The company’s Cloud HPC Migration Service will add much-needed HPC expertise to the cloud migration challenge.

www.nag.com

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe 

 


UK developer Lanner has teamed up with Virtalis to integrate predictive simulation and virtual reality (VR) visualisation tools for digital twin environments.  

Two team for predictive VR digital twin

Business News | Aug 13,2020
5nm ASIC designs start

5nm ASIC designs start

Business News | Aug 13,2020
Santiago Fernandez-Gomez, VP of Platform Engineering at Blaize

Edge AI startup launches boards and tools

New Products | Aug 13,2020
XiP memories optimized for embedded AI and Bluetooth

XiP memories optimized for embedded AI and Bluetooth

New Products | Aug 14,2020
AI engineering jobs in demand across Europe

Top engineering jobs in demand across Europe

Market News | Aug 14,2020
Error-correcting 'cat qubit' advances practical quantum computing

Error-correcting 'cat qubit' advances practical quantum computing

Technology News | Aug 14,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.