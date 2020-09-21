First FPGA development kit for SiFive RISC-V adds embedded trace

Microchip's 'Icicle' development kit for PolarFire FPGA-SoCs brings together Mi-V ecosystem partners. The development board is supported with Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS), debuggers, compilers, System On Modules (SOMs) and security solutions.

The Icicle kit includes a 250K logic element (LE) PolarFire SoC device and includes a PCIe connector, mikroBUS socket, dual RJ45 connector, Micro-USB connector, CAN bus connector, Raspberry Pi header, JTAG port and SD Card interfaces, which allow developers a full-featured platform for development. The board is supported by Microchip’s fully designed, validated and tested power management and clocking devices, an Ethernet PHY (VSC8662XIC), USB controller (USB3340-EZK-TR) and current sensors (PAC1934T-I/JQ).

The development kit includes: RISC-V processor complex from SiFive and embedded trace macro from UltraSoC; development tools from Adacore, Green Hills Software, Mentor Graphics and Wind River; RTOS solutions such as Nucleus and VxWorks; Middleware solutions from DornerWorks, Hex Five, Veridify Security and wolfSSL; SOM and design services from organizations such as Antmicro and Aries.

The PolarFire SoC FPGA family is available in a variety of packages and sizes to match the performance and power tradeoffs for the application, enabling customers to implement their solutions in package sizes as small as 11mm by 11mm. Microchip’s Icicle Kit for PolarFire SoC FPGAs is suitable for smart embedded imaging, IoT, industrial automation, defense, automotive and communication applications.

Microchip’s Icicle Kit for PolarFire SoC FPGAs is available today starting at $489.00. PolarFire FPGAs are in production today with early samples of the SoC FPGA available today.

