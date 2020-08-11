Five startups join Berlin telecoms accelerator

Five start-ups are set to join a telecoms accelerator in Berlin, including a micro-datacentre edge compute developer and a virtual private server provider.

The latest start-ups to join the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) German accelerator were selected from 120 candidates from around the world.

EdgeInfra in Amsterdam provides neutral micro-datacentres at the very edge of fixed and mobile network infrastructure in Europe. The micro-datacentres provide computing, storage, and interconnection for IoT and smart city applications as well as gaming and digital health. CEO Cara Mascini talks about the technology below.

Rapid.Space in Paris offers Virtual Private Servers (VPS) for low carbon edge computing, while ng-voice in Hamburg is a fully cloud-native and standard-compliant core enabling voice on any 4G, 5G or other data-only networks.

Swim.ai from Campbell, California, is an open core, end-to-end platform for continuous intelligence, while Shoelace Wireless from Los Angeles is an Android app that speeds up mobile internet by combining Wi-Fi and cellular networks, while

The TEAC (TIP’s Ecosystem Accelerator Centre) is run in partnership with Deutsche Telekom and hubraum and provides 12 months support with access to an engineering-led environment where technology solutions and processes can be tested, hardened and improved, opening up further opportunities for investment and commercial traction.

This is the second cohort to be selected by TEAC specifically around mobile edge compute and open radio access network.

“TEAC is a great opportunity for small, innovative companies to bring their ideas of disaggregation and openness closer to the network operators and faster into reality. We are looking forward to jointly developing with them the eco-system of open and disaggregated network solutions,” said Abdu Mudesir, Senior Vice President and Head of Open RAN at Deutsche Telekom Group and TIP Board member

“Now that the challenging task of choosing from an excellent array of entrants is complete, we begin our exciting work together. We look forward to welcoming our winners into the global TEAC community, and