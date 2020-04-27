Flanged extruded aluminium enclosure for surface mounting

The flanges, which extend beyond the body of the unit, have four notches to accept securing screws for mounting the units to a flat surface such as a wall, bulkhead or machine. Two sizes, 80x54x23mm and 120x54x23mm, are initially available in clear and black anodised finish, additional sizes will be released over the coming months. The overall width is 77mm including the two mounting flanges. Both the launch sizes are designed to accept 50mm wide 1.6mm thick PCBs with lengths of either 80 or 120mm. There are two removable aluminium end panels, which are flat for easy machining for I/O components. The PCB mounts into horizontal slots in the body of the enclosure; four alternative vertical positions are available.

