Flanged extruded aluminium enclosure for surface mounting

April 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
aluminium enclosure
The 1455F flanged extruded aluminium enclosures from Hammond Electronics feature a flat base with integral mounting flanges.

The flanges, which extend beyond the body of the unit, have four notches to accept securing screws for mounting the units to a flat surface such as a wall, bulkhead or machine. Two sizes, 80x54x23mm and 120x54x23mm, are initially available in clear and black anodised finish, additional sizes will be released over the coming months. The overall width is 77mm including the two mounting flanges. Both the launch sizes are designed to accept 50mm wide 1.6mm thick PCBs with lengths of either 80 or 120mm. There are two removable aluminium end panels, which are flat for easy machining for I/O components. The PCB mounts into horizontal slots in the body of the enclosure; four alternative vertical positions are available.

Hammond Electronics - www.hammondmfg.com


switch

Snap action anti-vandal switch rated up to 15A

New Products | Feb 05,2020
MicroSD card

MicroSD card is only 1.15mm thick

New Products | Feb 05,2020
Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020
enclosures

Handheld enclosures for wire connected electronics

New Products | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus casts shadow over 2020 business

Coronavirus casts long shadow over 2020 business

Market News | Feb 12,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.