Flash memory failure leads to Tesla recall

January 14, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
A flash memory failure in the Tesla display is driving a recall
A failure of the embedded flash memory in the display in Tesla electric cars has led to the recall of 158,000 vehicles

The life cycle of NAND flash memory has come under the spotlight after a recall of 158,000 Tesla’s electric vehicles.

The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US is investigating a potential safety-related problem with the media control unit (MCU) in the vehicles. The failure of the embedded NAND memory results in the loss of rearview camera and other safety-related vehicle functions in the Model S and Model X built before 2018. The issue will affect vehicles shipped across the world.  

Certain of the vehicles use an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor with an integrated 8GB eMMC NAND flash memory module. Part of the module is used each time the vehicle is started but the eMMC NAND cell hardware fails when the storage capacity is reached, resulting in failure of the MCU.

As the MCU controls certain features, the cars have to be recalled, says the NHTSA.

Specifically, failure of the MCU results in loss of the rearview/backup camera and loss of HVAC for defogging and defrosting the windscreen. The failure also has an adverse impact on the Autopilot advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), says the ODI.

The ODI found that the expected usage life rating for the 8GB eMMC NAND flash memory device is approximately 3,000 Program-Erase cycles, after which the eMMC NAND flash memory device would become fully ‘consumed’ and no longer be operational. As part of this is used at startup with a daily cycle usage rate of 1.4 per block, accumulation of 3,000 P/E cycles would take only five to six years.

The ODI says this life expectancy for a component integral to providing the driver with safety functions is insufficient. Tesla confirmed that all the MAC units will fail given the memory device’s finite storage capacity. Data provided by Tesla showed MCU failure rates between 14.2 – 17.3 percent for the 2012-2015 Model S vehicles, and failures

