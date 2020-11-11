Flash memory gets IoT security certification

Winbond Electronics has certified its secure flash memory with the Security Evaluation Scheme for IoT Platforms (SESIP) scheme for IoT and smart connected devices up to Level 3 to protect against physical attacks.

The W75F Secure Memory Element is the industry’s first Secure Flash memory device with a Common Criteria EAL5+ certificate and alongside the SESIP Level 3 approval has also achieved ISO26262 ASIL Grade D safety certification for automotive designs.

The W75F provides tamper resistant secure eXecute-in-Place (XiP) with mutual authentication with SoC and a shared memory architecture for multiple domains. It has a 21MB/s secured and authenticated throughput with 100,000 program/erase cycles and 20 year data retention.

The W75F provides fault detection capabilities covering more than 99.9% of failures ranging from flash array cells, through the physical interface, and all the way to the host. This allows manufacturers of connected systems, which want to defend their products against threats such as replay, rollback, man-in-the-middle, sniffing, side-channel and fault injection attacks.

The secure flash memory It is available in densities of 4Mb, 16Mb and 32Mb and is available in industry-standard SOP16, QFN32, and WLCSP packages.

www.winbond.com

