Flat external rotor motors for small spaces

The DFA90 is available with two different windings for 24 and 48 V and is equipped with digital Hall sensors for simple control. Customized windings or shaft modifications are also possible. Another offering, the DFA68 comes with a diameter of 68mm and 110W of rated power. A housing with protection class IP54 protects the rotor against the penetration of splash water and foreign bodies. The DFA68 is designed for operation at 24V and delivers a torque of 0.29 Ncm at a speed of 3,700 rpm. Its 14-pole construction ensures very quiet operation at low speeds. These external rotor motors are well suited for use in applications with space restrictions, such as in access control gates or belt drives.

Nanotec – www.nanotec.de