Flat flex cable to PCB connection system has high mechanical retention

CrimpFlex contacts ensure excellent mechanical retention and electrical contact by piercing the flat-flex cable conductor in 6 points; this is the basis for the Nicomatic patent, and the contacts can pierce cable materials including polyester, FR4, polyimide, PTFE and more. Contacts are available on 1.27mm and 2.54mm pitch, in male, male solder tab and female versions to meet most requirements. Female contacts are selectively gold or tin plated, and are available in three versions: Hi-Flex; low insertion force; and high insertion force. Operating temperature is from -55 to +150°C. CrimpFlex housings, classified to UL94V-0, are made from thermoplastic filled with fibre glass making them very durable. They can be configured as single or double row devices offering 2-50 ways (2.54mm pitch) and 4-100 ways (1.27mm pitch). Many variants are available including locking polarized, high density and right-angled versions. T

