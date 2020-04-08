Flat flex cable to PCB connection system has high mechanical retention

April 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Flat flex cable
Nicomatic is offering a complete system of flat-flex cable to PCB interconnect based around its patented CrimpFlex system which complies with the most rigorous electrical and mechanical requirements.

CrimpFlex contacts ensure excellent mechanical retention and electrical contact by piercing the flat-flex cable conductor in 6 points; this is the basis for the Nicomatic patent, and the contacts can pierce cable materials including polyester, FR4, polyimide, PTFE and more. Contacts are available on 1.27mm and 2.54mm pitch, in male, male solder tab and female versions to meet most requirements. Female contacts are selectively gold or tin plated, and are available in three versions: Hi-Flex; low insertion force; and high insertion force. Operating temperature is from -55 to +150°C. CrimpFlex housings, classified to UL94V-0, are made from thermoplastic filled with fibre glass making them very durable. They can be configured as single or double row devices offering 2-50 ways (2.54mm pitch) and 4-100 ways (1.27mm pitch). Many variants are available including locking polarized, high density and right-angled versions. T

Nicomatic - www.nicomatic.com


connectors

Spring-loaded connectors come pre-wired

New Products | Jan 13,2020
100A relay

100A relay runs cool thanks to ultra-low contact resistance

New Products | Jan 13,2020
Anglia

Anglia expands with Hirose and removes MOQ

New Products | Jan 14,2020
Ethernet transceiver

COTS-based Ethernet transceiver is radiation-tolerant

New Products | Jan 14,2020
bus switches

Ultra-thin bus switches save board space

New Products | Jan 16,2020
ReDriver

PCIe 3.0/SATA3 combo ReDriver is low power

New Products | Jan 23,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.