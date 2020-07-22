FlatClient Panel PCs with 8th generation Intel Core processors

Kontron, manufacturer of embedded computers, now relies on powerful 8th generation Intel Core processors for its FlatClient Panel PC series. With this, the manufacturer aims to meet the increasing demands for graphics and computing power. Optionally, the further developed FlatClient Panel PCs are available with an isolated power supply that avoids or interrupts ground loops, thus guaranteeing even more reliable operation.

The QIWI toolkit, which is also available as an option, transforms the Panel PCs into intuitively operated Web Panels that are easy to configure and maintain. The design of the FlatClient series has also been revised: The passpartout has been reduced and allows smaller external dimensions, thus simplifying system integration. All FlatClient Panel PCs with display sizes from 10.1" to 23.8" in widescreen and standard format can be operated in landscape and portrait mode and are CE and cULus certified.

The new models are available with Core i5-8365UE processors as standard; optionally with Core i7-8665UE processors. The integrated processor graphics card Intel UHD Graphics 620/610 supports 4K Ultra Definition Video and Triple Display, HDMI and DVI without active adapter. The new processor boards also support numerous interfaces, including two DDR4 SO-DIMM memory sockets for up to 64 GByte, 2x GbE interfaces, 4x USB 3.1 and 2x DP++ connectors.

The optionally available QIWI toolkit is based on a Linux operating system with an optimized Chromium web browser and enables the display of sophisticated 2D and 3D visualizations, videos and large documents. QIWI is designed for industrial applications and can be easily configured via an intuitive user interface directly on the touch display or via a web interface.

All Panel PCs of the FlatClient series have a full metal housing and are available either as built-in or stand-alone units with VESA mounting. The front glass offers IP65 protection. The front version is optionally available with PCAP touch, resistive touch or protective glass.

More information: www.Kontron.com