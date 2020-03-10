Fleet management integrated video solution leverages AI to improve safety

Verizon Connect Integrated Video uses artificial intelligence (AI) to intelligently capture and automatically classify video according to how severe an event is, showing only what is relevant and important to business owners and operations managers, as well as machine learning to help businesses improve driver behaviour and protect the bottom line.
Verizon Connect Integrated Video also provides real data insights to help commercial drivers stay safe on the road and protect them against false claims. Additional features include speed overlay, which enables operations managers to easily view the speed of the vehicle directly within the video clip to determine if speed is the factor that caused the event, and video on demand, which allows operations managers to request 40-second increments of available footage.
Verizon Connect - www.verizonconnect.com