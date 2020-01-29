Flex Power Modules signs Digi-Key as global distributor

January 29, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Digi-Key
Flex Power Modules has signed a partnership agreement with Digi-Key Electronics to open a new sales channel expanding its global footprint and accelerating customer order fulfilment.

All Flex Power Modules products will be listed on Digi-Key’s website and available for purchase, with many held in stock for immediate same-day dispatch.
“This agreement offers a new global sales channel for our customers to buy Flex Power Modules products, and, by improving the speed of delivery, it demonstrates our commitment to engineers worldwide,” said Marcus Hansson, VP & General Manager, Flex Power Modules. “Digi-Key delivers excellent service to its customers, which is one of the core business values held by Flex. We look forward to nurturing a distribution partnership that will enhance our services for our customers.” Digi-Key is the fifth-largest electronics component distributor in the world. At any given time, over 1.8 million products are in stock and ready to be shipped from Digi-Key’s headquarters in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA. That means there are no lead times for in-stock products which enables the company to ship 99% of all orders the same day they are placed. Digi-Key ships an average of around 18,000 orders per day.
Digi-Key Electronics - www.digikey.com


