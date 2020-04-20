Flexible nanotube adhesive sheet extremely thermally conductivity

Unlike previous technologies, the carbon nanotube adhesive sheets are also flexible, making them easy to cut and handle for use on a variety of surfaces. This technology promises to deliver practical improvements and cost-effectiveness for power modules for electric vehicles, making them cheaper and more competitive with gasoline-powered vehicles.



Fig. 1: Internal structure of carbon nanotube adhesive sheet.





Fig. 2: Carbon nanotube adhesive sheet.



The adhesive sheet, composed of carbon nanotubes, has extremely high thermal conductivity of up to 100 W/mK. It consists of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes laminated between two protective layers bonded with sufficient adhesion so the flexible sheets can be cut and handled easily for use as a heat dissipation, while maintaining the vertical alignment of the carbon nanotubes.

The company aims to license the use of its newly-developed carbon nanotube adhesive sheets to companies in the materials and electrical industries, and will continue to support their use in a variety of commercial applications.

