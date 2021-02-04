Flusso taps Pelion for IoT flow sensor

Flusso has signed a development partnership with ARM-subsidiary Pelion to roll out connected flow sensing products and systems based on its FLS110 flow sensor.

The FLS110 was launched in October 2020 and has a footprint 3.5mm by 3.5mm and delivers a temperature-compensated signal while operating across a measurement range of 0.001 to over 500 standard litres per minute in a bypass configuration. The MEMS-based component is aimed at high-volume consumer, industrial and other cost-sensitive applications.

Pelion offers a platform for secure IoT connectivity and device management. Its target markets include: smart buildings and cities, consumer appliances, home healthcare and industrial.

"Flusso is the first flow sensor company to sign a development partnership with Pelion, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARM that was recently launched as an independent company," said Dave Weidner, chief market development officer at Pelion, in a statement issued by Flusso.

The FLS110 has been launched with a set of reference designs covering electronic, firmware, mechanical and fluidic system integration aspects for a range of use cases.

