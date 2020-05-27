Four-legged metal domes with better assembly tolerances

The RCG series dome addresses a crucial pain point for customers, loss of electrical contact between the dome and board due to the buildup of debris. The “ring” feature provides a 360-degree ring of contact, which minimizes the impact from contaminants. When debris obstructs the circuit in one area, the ring still makes contact in another area. This feature on the dome also ensures that electrical contact is maintained even with off-center or off-angle actuations. The RCG dome can activate multiple independent circuits. A fingered center pad allows for two or more circuits to be contacted at the same time by multiple parts of the ring so that multiple circuits can be activated, even if the actuator makes uneven contact. The RCG dome offers a low profile, high life cycle rating, multiple custom options, tactile and acoustic feedback, and a comprehensive range of forces compared to other switch technologies. It comes standard in 5.3, 6.3, 7, 8.5, 10, and 12mm sizes with forces ranging from 200g to 500g, depending on diameter, and life ratings up to 5,000,000 cycles. All standard RCG domes are nickel plated. For custom options regarding size, force and style, contact

Snaptron - www.snaptron.com