Four-legged metal domes with better assembly tolerances

May 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
metal domes
The RCG series of four-legged metal domes from Snaptron come with a unique ring in the center. This feature helps reduce impact from contamination, assembly tolerances, or off-centered presses, making it the most versatile metal dome switch on the market.

The RCG series dome addresses a crucial pain point for customers, loss of electrical contact between the dome and board due to the buildup of debris. The “ring” feature provides a 360-degree ring of contact, which minimizes the impact from contaminants. When debris obstructs the circuit in one area, the ring still makes contact in another area. This feature on the dome also ensures that electrical contact is maintained even with off-center or off-angle actuations. The RCG dome can activate multiple independent circuits. A fingered center pad allows for two or more circuits to be contacted at the same time by multiple parts of the ring so that multiple circuits can be activated, even if the actuator makes uneven contact. The RCG dome offers a low profile, high life cycle rating, multiple custom options, tactile and acoustic feedback, and a comprehensive range of forces compared to other switch technologies. It comes standard in 5.3, 6.3, 7, 8.5, 10, and 12mm sizes with forces ranging from 200g to 500g, depending on diameter, and life ratings up to 5,000,000 cycles. All standard RCG domes are nickel plated. For custom options regarding size, force and style, contact

Snaptron - www.snaptron.com


Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Business News | Feb 27,2020
Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Business News | Feb 27,2020
Cooling

Cooling solutions target 100W edge servers

New Products | Feb 27,2020
IO-Link IC

IO-Link IC is optimized for Industry 4.0

New Products | Feb 28,2020
VPX chassis

2U VPX chassis comes with RTM support

New Products | Mar 03,2020
VPX chassis

2U VPX chassis comes with RTM support

New Products | Mar 03,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.