FPGA accelerated edge server

April 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
FPGA
BittWare’s all new TeraBox 200DE edge server offers FPGA acceleration to be deployed in the more challenging, harsh environments demanded of edge applications.

The 200DE is a small footprint, 2U short-depth server based on the new DELL PowerEdge XE2420. It can be populated with a range of BittWare accelerator products featuring the latest FPGAs from Achronix, Intel and Xilinx to support the increasingly complex demands of highly specialized workloads such as 5G, NFV, Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Inference. BittWare’s TeraBox range of certified server platforms feature the latest FPGA accelerators enabling customers to develop and deploy quicker with reduced risk and cost. The edge server operates in the extended temperature range of 5 to +40ºC, it has support for two FHFL PCIe accelerator cards and comes with a choice of FPGA accelerators featuring Achronix, Intel or Xilinx FPGAs.

BittWare - www.BittWare.com


