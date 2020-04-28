Free medical power supplies till May 31st 2020

Due to the Corona Crisis Recom is experiencing a strong increase of demand for the 30 000 products and specifically for the medical-grade portfolio. This includes the AC/DC and DC/DC power supplies ranging from 1 watt to 550 watts with 2xMOPP and UL/IEC/EN60601 3rd Ed. Certification. Speed is essential in the current crisis. In order to limit bureaucracy and help to speed up customers designs Recom offer free of charge samples for any medical grade equipment design you are working on till end of May. A simple online request form is the only mandatory step necessary to receive what is needed to help others. Should a specific sample not be available Recom will try the best to make it available asap.

Recom Power GmbH - www.recom-power.com