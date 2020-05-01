Free RISC-V core for medical equipment projects

May 01, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
SiFive is offering its E21 RISC-V processor core for free for use in medical equipment designs such as ventilators.
This is part of the  Open Covid Pledge , joining companies such as Intel, HP and IBM that have offered their patents, and Medtronics who offered a full ventilator design under a permissive license.

As part of the pledge, SiFive is offering its E21 Standard Embedded Processor Core IP free of charge for applications such as control systems for healthcare products such as ventilators and other life-saving medical equipment.

“At SiFive, we believe making custom silicon more accessible is key to innovation, and that holds true now more than ever,” said Dr Naveed Sherwani, CEO and president of SiFive. “By providing the SiFive E21 Standard Core IP to companies addressing Covid-19, our goal is to remove business and technological barriers. We’re encouraging our customers and partners to join us in making this pledge. Together, through technology, we can minimize the virus’s spread and ultimately save lives.”

SiFive has 16 design centres worldwide for RISC-V core and system development and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital.

The Pledge was developed by the Open Covid Coalition, an international group of scientists and lawyers seeking to accelerate the rapid development and deployment of diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, medical equipment and software to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Amazon, Facebook, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Microsoft, and Sandia National Laboratories have all made the pledge, making all of their patents freely available to the public for medical applications.

opencovidpledge.org/

sifive.com.

