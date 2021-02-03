Wideband chip designer raises €10.5m

Scalinx in France has raised E10.5m to boost its high speed wideband data converter chip designs in the 5G and radar markets.

The funding will enable the fabless semiconductor company to drive its wideband conversion technology into new markets, increase capacity to support new customers and further expanding its teams in Paris, Caen and Grenoble.

The company aims to be a leading supplier for the French and European defence markets and a key player in the communications industry and 5G wireless infrastructure.

The ADC and DAC IP blocks and chips are based on a proprietary Smart Conversion CORE (SCCORE) technology for high speed wireless and millimetre wave wireless networks. The designs improve energy efficiency for a wide range of applications requiring high-speed and medium-to-high resolution data converters such as communication infrastructures, radar and Test & Measurement equipment.

The equity round is led by venture capital funds WaterStart Capital and Normandie Participations. The round also involves a group of top French banks private equity subsidiaries including BNP Paribas Développement (the investment arm of BNP Paribas), CEN Innovation (the investment arm of Caisse d’Epargne), and Unexo (the investment arm of Crédit Agricole).

“This investment not only validates what we have built so far but also enables us to continue pursuing our vision of becoming a key European supplier of high-speed data converters with wider bandwidth, lowest power consumption and higher integration level,” said Hussein Fakhoury, founder and CEO of Scalinx. “This is an important milestone for the company, as this investment will give us the means to achieve our goals. We are excited about the tremendous endorsements we have received from our first customers and our new investors as we deliver the lowest power signal conversion solutions for some of the most demanding applications.”

“We are excited to add SCALINX to our portfolio and delighted to support the company in its development alongside the other investors. We were impressed by the quality of the team, the unique expertise with state-of-the-art products along with an