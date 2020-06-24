GaN Audio Class D evaluation boards

GaN E-HEMT fast switching, low output capacitance (Coss), and zero reverse recovery charge (QRR) enable a new level of performance for Class D audio amplifiers. The GS-EVB-AUD-xxx1-GS GaN-based evaluation board platform provides an excellent reference design for implementing a high-performance, low-cost audio system. The Class D amplifier and companion power supply designs are optimized for sound quality, thermal performance, size and cost.

Key features of the 2-channel Class D amplifier include multi audio signal inputs, a bridge-tied load output, an option to switch between open-loop and closed-loop designs with optimized DSP control of each configuration, and high-performance audio (including 200 W/Ch (8 Ω), 300 W/Ch (4 Ω), over 108 dB SNR and dynamic range). The evaluation platform is 96% efficient and has reduced thermal dissipation.

Richardson RFPD - www.richardsonrfpd.com