GaN blue micro-LED breaks LiFi throughput record at 7.7Gbps

June 12, 2020 //By Julien Happich
micro-LED
Using a single GaN blue micro- light-emitting diode (LED), researchers from CEA-Leti say they have broken the previous throughput world record of 5.1Gbps in visible light communications (VLC), achieving a data transmission rate of 7.7Gbps with a single 10µm microLED.

LiFi (short for “light fidelity”) is considered to be a promising technology for security-related applications because light propagation can be confined to a room with no information leakage, as opposed to WiFi communication, which penetrates walls. LiFi also holds promise for ultra-high speed data transmission in environments where RF emissions are controlled, like hospitals, schools, and airplanes.

Single microLED communications could deliver ultra-high data-transmission rate for applications such as industrial wireless high-speed links in demanding environments such as assembly lines and data centers, and contact-less connectors, or chip-to-chip communication. But their weak optical power limits their applications to short-range communications. In contrast, matrices of thousands of microLEDs contain higher optical powers that open mid- and long-range applications. However, preserving the bandwidth of each microLED within a matrix requires that each signal has to be brought as close as possible to the micro-optical source.

To address this challenge, the researchers aim to hybridize the microLED matrix onto another matrix of CMOS drivers where each CMOS driver will pilot one microLED, so that each microLED pixel can be driven independently, allowing new types of digital-to-optical waveforms that could eliminate the need for digital-to-analog converters commonly used in the conventional ‘analogue’ implementations of LiFi.


