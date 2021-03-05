Germany to build digital platform for automotive industry

Car makers in Germany have set up a programme to link suppliers with an open data network for a digital supply chain to avoid the kind of problems the industry has experienced in the last year.

The Catena-X Automotive Network includes numerous companies along the automotive value chain to improve supply security, process any recalls more quickly and, more generally, advance digitalisation.

The list of participants in Catena-X reads like a Who's Who of German industry: Founded by BMW, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, the software manufacturer SAP, Siemens and ZF Friedrichshafen, Mercedes-Benz, Schaeffler, the German Aerospace Centre and the Fraunhofer companies will also participate in the initiative, along with other companies.

The initiative focuses on the cooperative use of data and AI: system competence in autonomous driving and the digitalisation of value creation across all suppliers. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse and Ola Källenius from Daimler presented the initiative on Tuesday. The aim is to build a collaborative and open data network that will revolutionise automotive production in Germany and Europe. According to the industry leaders, this is a prerequisite for creating new digital and competitive solutions for more sustainability, flexibility and resilience.

As an implementation-oriented network and to ensure openness and neutrality, Catena-X plans to organise itself as a registered association. The initiative sees itself as an expandable ecosystem in which automotive manufacturers and suppliers and equipment suppliers, which include application, platform and infrastructure providers, can equally participate. The goal is to create a uniform standard for data and information flows throughout the automotive value chain.

Through standardised information and data availability, the participating companies hope to increase the competitiveness of the automotive industry, improve efficiency in industry-specific cooperation and accelerate company processes across the board. A particular focus will also be on SMEs, whose active participation is of central importance for the success of the network. Catena-X is therefore conceived from the outset as an open network with "SME-ready" solutions, in which these are to participate quickly and with low IT infrastructure investments.