 GigE and USB3 cameras for challenging lighting conditions

Teledyne Imaging is expanding its line of Gigabit Ethernet and USB3 cameras for industrial applications with Sony's third generation Pregius Global Shutter CMOS sensors.

The DALSA Genie Nano-1G Camera Series and Teledyne Lumenera Lt Series USB3 cameras are capable of large full well capacity and bring increased dynamic range. Combined with the larger pixel sizes, this allows for high levels of detail in low light environments.

The cameras range in resolution from 0.5 to 7.1 million pixels and use the High Conversion Gain provided by the IMX428, IMX430, IMX432, and IMX433 Pregius sensors to obtain clear images by capturing more light without introducing high levels of noise.

“The expanded Genie Nano-1G and Lt Series USB3 cameras provide excellent performance and image quality for general machine vision applications like high-speed factory automation, and they excel in applications where lighting is low or varied,” said Manny Romero, Senior Product Manager for Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne Lumenera. “The third generation Sony Pregius sensors also complete the overall migration from CCD to CMOS technology.”

Both series are engineered to deliver high dynamic range with low read noise for a variety of demanding applications ranging from traditional machine vision to high-speed industrial automation, to Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) and aerial imaging.

There are six GigE Vision models in both colour and monochrome versions with TurboDrive for faster output and six USB3 Vision models in both colour and monochrome versions

