Goniophotometer assesses automotive lighting

January 29, 2020 //By Julien Happich
goniophotometer
GL Optic’s type A goniophotometer system, GLG A 50-1800 is suitable for the complete photometric characterization of automotive lamps in H and V axis coordinates and is used for the exterior lighting of vehicles, such as headlight indicators or brake lights.

The system complies with the CIE 121-1996 and IESNA LM-75-01 standards that regulate photometric and colorimetric far-field measurement systems. In addition, it is in accordance with UN/ECE and SAE/FMVSS standards.

The GLG A 50-1800 Goniophotometer is constructed for everyday use in research and development laboratories as well as in laboratories of product conformity testing centers, where reliable and accurate data needs to be provided by a user-friendly goniophotometric system. It can measure from distances over 3m, 10m and 25m and can take test samples with dimensions up to 1800mm and weighing up to 50 kg.

GL Optic - www.gloptic.com


voltage translators

High-speed voltage translators are automotive-compliant

New Products | Nov 01,2019
CelLink has used its flexible substrate for a battery pack for electric vehicles

Bosch backs flexible substrate startup CelLink

Business News | Nov 03,2019
photonic sensor

Multiplex photonic sensor detects contaminants in milk

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
OLEDs

3D-printed OLEDs take any shape

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
multimeter

All-in-one multimeter, oscilloscope and logger fits in your pocket

Business News | Nov 05,2019
function generators

16-bit arbitrary function generators, rugged but affordable

New Products | Nov 05,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.