Goniophotometer assesses automotive lighting

The system complies with the CIE 121-1996 and IESNA LM-75-01 standards that regulate photometric and colorimetric far-field measurement systems. In addition, it is in accordance with UN/ECE and SAE/FMVSS standards.

The GLG A 50-1800 Goniophotometer is constructed for everyday use in research and development laboratories as well as in laboratories of product conformity testing centers, where reliable and accurate data needs to be provided by a user-friendly goniophotometric system. It can measure from distances over 3m, 10m and 25m and can take test samples with dimensions up to 1800mm and weighing up to 50 kg.

GL Optic - www.gloptic.com