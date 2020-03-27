GPS-denied location and tracking

March 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Integrated with the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), TRX Systems’ Neon GPS-denied tracking solution improves situational awareness where GPS is not available due to intentional GPS-interference or natural signal blockage.

Neon is a low SWaP, assured PNT technology that provides 3D position and navigation capabilities when satellite technology is unavailable or unreliable.

At the 2020 Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments (AEWE) ​hosted by the U.S. Army Maneuver Battle Lab in Fort Benning, Georgia, the TRX Neon Location Service, integrated with Nett Warrior/ATAK, was deployed on soldier End User Devices as they navigated through simulated GPS-denied outdoor areas and inside buildings throughout the McKenna Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) site. It provided assured position as the soldiers evaluated system ease-of-use and impact on situational awareness.

TRX Systems - www.trxsystems.com


