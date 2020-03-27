GPS-denied location and tracking

Neon is a low SWaP, assured PNT technology that provides 3D position and navigation capabilities when satellite technology is unavailable or unreliable.
At the 2020 Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments (AEWE) hosted by the U.S. Army Maneuver Battle Lab in Fort Benning, Georgia, the TRX Neon Location Service, integrated with Nett Warrior/ATAK, was deployed on soldier End User Devices as they navigated through simulated GPS-denied outdoor areas and inside buildings throughout the McKenna Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) site. It provided assured position as the soldiers evaluated system ease-of-use and impact on situational awareness.
