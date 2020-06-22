GPS/GNSS receiver for always-on sub-decimeter accuracy

June 22, 2020 //By Julien Happich
GPS/GNSS receiver
Septentrio’s AsteRx-m2 Sx is a first-of-a-kind GPS/GNSS receiver offering always-on sub-decimeter accuracy without the need for additional correction service subscriptions.

The AsteRx-m2 Sx OEM board delivers high-accuracy positioning directly out of the box as GNSS corrections are automatically streamed to the receiver. This significantly simplifies the user’s GNSS receiver set-up process and eliminates completely the hassle of corrections service subscription and maintenance. AsteRx-m2 Sx is an efficient positioning solution for small robots, aerial drones and automation applications. Its optimized Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) means longer operation on a single battery charge and better value in the field. Advanced anti-jamming technology AIM+ ensures robust and reliable operation in challenging environments even in the presence of RF interference, which can be caused by illegal devices called “jammers”.
Septentrio - www.septentrio.com


