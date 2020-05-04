GPS/GNSS receiver has on-board IMU sensor for UAVs

May 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
GPS/GNSS receiver
Septentrio’s AsteRx-i D UAS is a multi-frequency GNSS/INS receiver that combines reliable centimetre-level positioning with 3D orientation, enabling automated navigation of aerial drones and robots.

With a high-performance IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) from Analog Devices integrated directly into the receiver board, the AsteRx-i D UAS is compact, lightweight and low power, enabling drones with extended battery life and longer flight times. AsteRx-i D UAS is the first commercial product resulting from Septentrio’s collaboration with Analog Devices, delivering robust positioning and attitude (heading, pitch and roll) in demanding industrial environments. Both single antenna and dual antenna versions are available. The single antenna version provides a lightweight solution optimizing the system SWaP (size, weight and power). The dual antenna version is ideal for machines that need reliable heading directly from the start. The device comes with industry leading Advanced Interference Mitigation (AIM+) technology. The AsteRx-i D UAS evaluation kit is now available online at shop.septentrio.com/asterxiduas.

Septentrio – www.septentrio.com


blade processor

Rugged blade processor built around dual Xeon Cascade Lake-SP

New Products | Feb 05,2020
DINrail PC

DINrail PC with fast graphics and media processing

New Products | Feb 06,2020
display controllers

Feature-rich display controllers target video walls

New Products | Feb 10,2020
Image processing

Image processing solution includes camera and illumination

New Products | Feb 10,2020
4K multiview

True 4K multiview uses AV over IP

New Products | Feb 10,2020
MEMS

Murata expands Finland MEMS campus

Business News | Feb 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.