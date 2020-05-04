GPS/GNSS receiver has on-board IMU sensor for UAVs

With a high-performance IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) from Analog Devices integrated directly into the receiver board, the AsteRx-i D UAS is compact, lightweight and low power, enabling drones with extended battery life and longer flight times. AsteRx-i D UAS is the first commercial product resulting from Septentrio’s collaboration with Analog Devices, delivering robust positioning and attitude (heading, pitch and roll) in demanding industrial environments. Both single antenna and dual antenna versions are available. The single antenna version provides a lightweight solution optimizing the system SWaP (size, weight and power). The dual antenna version is ideal for machines that need reliable heading directly from the start. The device comes with industry leading Advanced Interference Mitigation (AIM+) technology. The AsteRx-i D UAS evaluation kit is now available online at shop.septentrio.com/asterxiduas.
