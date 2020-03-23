GPU Technology Conference goes online, freely accessible content

March 23, 2020 //By Julien Happich
GPU Technology
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, numerous exhibitions and conferences have either been cancelled or gone virtual. GPU solutions provider Nvidia announced that its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) initially planned to take place in San Jose late March will go online instead, as freely accessible GTC Digital content.

GTC Digital content is aimed at a technical audience of data scientists, researchers and developers. But the company also offers high-level talks and podcasts on various topics, including women in data science, AI for business and responsible AI.

Nvidia announced that the following activities will be freely available on demand:

Recorded Talks:  More than 150 recorded presentations with experts from leading companies around the world, speaking on a variety of topics such as computer vision, edge computing, conversational AI, data science, CUDA, graphics and ray tracing, medical imaging, virtualization, weather modeling and more.

Tech Demos: Demo videos, narrated by experts, will highlight how NVIDIA GPUs are accelerating creative workflows, enabling analysis of massive datasets and helping advance research.

AI Podcast:  Several half-hour interviews with leaders across AI and accelerated computing will be posted over the next four weeks. Among them: Kathie Baxter, of Salesforce, on responsible AI; Stanford Professor Margot Gerritsen on women in data science and how data science intersects with AI; Ryan Coffee, of the SLAC National Accelerator Lab, on how deep learning is advancing physics research; and Richard Loft, of the National Center of Atmospheric Research, on how AI is helping scientists better model climate change.

Posters: A virtual gallery of 140+ posters from researchers around the world showing how they are solving unique problems with GPUs. Registrants will be able to contact and share feedback with researchers.

Get free access to the GTC digital content at: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2020/03/23/gtc-digital/

NVidia – www.nvidia.com

Related articles:

Virtual exhibition booths flourish with show cancellations

Coronavirus fears: a boost for industrial AR tools

MWC cancelled due to coronavirus concerns


Sensor fusion

Sensor fusion platform targets contextually aware IoT devices

New Products | Jan 06,2020
SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

Business News | Jan 07,2020
processor

Applications processor has dedicated neural processing unit for edge AI

New Products | Jan 07,2020
SiFive

SiFive and CEVA partners on edge AI SoCs

Business News | Jan 08,2020
AI module

Murata partners with Google on tiny AI module

Business News | Jan 08,2020
code

AI-based tool delivers accurate code performance models

Technology News | Jan 08,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.