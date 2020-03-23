GPU Technology Conference goes online, freely accessible content

GTC Digital content is aimed at a technical audience of data scientists, researchers and developers. But the company also offers high-level talks and podcasts on various topics, including women in data science, AI for business and responsible AI.

Nvidia announced that the following activities will be freely available on demand:

Recorded Talks: More than 150 recorded presentations with experts from leading companies around the world, speaking on a variety of topics such as computer vision, edge computing, conversational AI, data science, CUDA, graphics and ray tracing, medical imaging, virtualization, weather modeling and more.

Tech Demos: Demo videos, narrated by experts, will highlight how NVIDIA GPUs are accelerating creative workflows, enabling analysis of massive datasets and helping advance research.

AI Podcast: Several half-hour interviews with leaders across AI and accelerated computing will be posted over the next four weeks. Among them: Kathie Baxter, of Salesforce, on responsible AI; Stanford Professor Margot Gerritsen on women in data science and how data science intersects with AI; Ryan Coffee, of the SLAC National Accelerator Lab, on how deep learning is advancing physics research; and Richard Loft, of the National Center of Atmospheric Research, on how AI is helping scientists better model climate change.

Posters: A virtual gallery of 140+ posters from researchers around the world showing how they are solving unique problems with GPUs. Registrants will be able to contact and share feedback with researchers.

Get free access to the GTC digital content at: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2020/03/23/gtc-digital/

