Hailo raises $60 million for AI microprocessor development

The Series B round brings Hailo’s total funding to $88 million. It comes on the heels of the launch of Hailo-8, the company’s Deep Learning processor for edge devices. With a redesigned chip architecture that relies on the core properties of neural networks, the Hailo-8 is designed to empower devices to perform sophisticated Deep Learning applications that could previously run only on the cloud. Its Structure-Defined Dataflow Architecture translates into higher performance, lower power consumption, and reduced latency, enabling better performance for smart devices operating at the edge, including partially autonomous vehicles, smart cameras, smartphones, drones and AR/VR platforms. The device features up to 26 tera operations per second (TOPS) and is said to outperform all other edge processors with ist combination of compactness, performance, and low power consumption.

The new investors already provided hints in which application field they believe the Hailo AI processors would be useful. ABB said it plans to use the device to drive the digital transformation of the industry. NEC expressed its confidence that the new microprocessor would helpful to drive AI in the video analytics market.

