Hailo raises $60 million for AI microprocessor development

March 05, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
After its successful Series A funding round in 2019, AI chipmaker Hailo now has concluded an even more successful series B funding. The Tel Aviv (Israel) based startup company now received $60 million; well-known names such as ABB, NEC and Latitude Ventures joined the illustrious circle of investors. The Hailo funders plan to spend the new money to establish its Hailo-8 Deep Learning chips in the market and to expand the scope of customer industries.

The Series B round brings Hailo’s total funding to $88 million. It comes on the heels of the launch of Hailo-8, the company’s  Deep Learning processor for edge devices. With a redesigned chip architecture that relies on the core properties of neural networks, the Hailo-8 is designed to empower devices to perform sophisticated Deep Learning applications that could previously run only on the cloud. Its Structure-Defined Dataflow Architecture translates into higher performance, lower power consumption, and reduced latency, enabling better performance for smart devices operating at the edge, including partially autonomous vehicles, smart cameras, smartphones, drones and AR/VR platforms. The device features up to 26 tera operations per second (TOPS) and  is said to outperform all other edge processors with ist combination of compactness, performance, and low power consumption.  

The new investors already provided hints in which application field they believe the Hailo AI processors would be useful. ABB said it plans to use the device to drive the digital transformation of the industry. NEC expressed its confidence that the new microprocessor would helpful to drive AI in the video analytics market.

More information:

AI processor developer Hailo expands funding to $21 Million

Hailo raises $12.5 million to develop deep learning chip for edge devices

 

 


