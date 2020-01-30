The handbook of graphene manufacturing

Graphene is already being used in many commercial applications, with numerous new products on the horizon. However, lack of information on the correct preparation and processing is hindering its uptake. To tackle this challenge, Graphene Flagship researchers have produced a comprehensive guide entitled “Production and Processing of Graphene and Related Materials”, which has just been published by IOP Publishing in its journal 2D Materials. The article is published under an open access licence, which makes it free to read for everyone who is interested and, moreover, removes all restrictions on use and reuse.

The article condenses the knowledge acquired and developed by the Graphene Flagship over the past six years. With this publication, the Graphene Flagship will make this knowledge public as part of its long-term goal to assist in the development of graphene and related layered materials.

“Graphene Flagship researchers have already shown that at least 1,800 different layered materials exist — and only a handful of those have been investigated to date. This authoritative guide will help researchers in academia and industry plan their large scale and reproducible production of graphene, drawing from the experience developed on graphene itself”, commented Andrea C. Ferrari, Graphene Flagship Science and Technology Officer.

The article provides a comprehensive guide on the techniques for production and processing GRMs, as well as the key characterisation procedures. It is aimed both at expert academics and beginners, as well as companies that would like to experiment with GRMs and incorporate them into their production lines and product design.