Handheld enclosure holders with pre-moulded elongated screw holes

They now come in three standard sizes (S 123x48x24mm, M 147x56x27mm, L 166x64x31mm), all with battery compartments. The elegant Style-Case ergonomic handheld enclosures are well suited for measuring and monitoring equipment, notably in medical and social care but also in many industrial, office and household applications. The holders enable secure storage of the electronic devices when not in use. Each holder has pre-moulded elongated screw holes to speed up installation and alignment. An optional adhesive foil enables the holder to be stuck to surfaces that cannot be drilled, such as glass walls. Size L is also available without a battery compartment. Other Style-Case accessories include battery clips, sealing kits (IP 65), a cable strain relief clamp, a flexible cable grommet and self-tapping PBC fixing screws. The enclosures and holders can be supplied fully customised.

