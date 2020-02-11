Handheld enclosures for wire connected electronics

The new version is aimed at wired connected electronics. Ergonomic Style-case designed for remote controls, notably in medical and social care electronics but also in a wide range of office, industrial and household controller applications. It comes with a modern high-gloss finish pleasant to touch, imparts a high-quality user experience and is also easy to keep clean. The operating area in the top is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad or product label. The unit offers ingress protection up to IP 65. It is assembled using tamper proof Torx stainless steel screws, an important feature for medical and wellness applications. Inside there are screw pillars for mounting PCBs and components.

The units are available in three standard sizes, S (123x48x24mm), M (147x56x27mm) and L (166x64x31mm) and two plastics: high gloss traffic white (RAL 9016) ASA or black (RAL 9005) PMMA for infrared applications. Both plastics are rated UL 94 HB for flammability. Accessories include wall holders, IP 65 sealing kits, a strain relief clamp and a flexible cable grommet (Ø 5.3 mm).

OKW - www.okw.co.uk