Hardware-in-the-Loop tests for AURIX-based systems

Complete HIL systems can be complex and expensive, but the miniHIL was developed in cooperation with Protos Software GmbH as a cost-effective system for automated tests. The unit under test is connected to miniHIL, for which a variety of adapters for different microcontrollers are available. Of course, proprietary hardware can also be connected via customized adapters. A HIL system has to emulate sensors and actuators in order to connect the test system to the environment. This procedure allows embedded systems to be secured at an early stage, which significantly reduces the costs for troubleshooting. For example, failure conditions can be documented and repeated more easily.

