Hardware-in-the-Loop tests for AURIX-based systems

February 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
AURIX-based systems
Hitex now offers extensive support for Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing of AURIX based systems. HIL tests allow testing of embedded real-time control systems in a virtual environment, significantly reducing costs and test times.

Complete HIL systems can be complex and expensive, but the miniHIL was developed in cooperation with Protos Software GmbH as a cost-effective system for automated tests. The unit under test is connected to miniHIL, for which a variety of adapters for different microcontrollers are available. Of course, proprietary hardware can also be connected via customized adapters. A HIL system has to emulate sensors and actuators in order to connect the test system to the environment. This procedure allows embedded systems to be secured at an early stage, which significantly reduces the costs for troubleshooting. For example, failure conditions can be documented and repeated more easily.

Hitex – www.hitex.de


Control unit is easy to program with Node-RED or in C/C++

Control unit is easy to program with Node-RED or in C/C++

New Products | Nov 13,2019
Computer-on-Module

Computer-on-Module HPC pinout specs 1.0 to be ratified

Technology News | Nov 14,2019
prototyping system

ASIC prototyping system sports quad Intel Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGAs

New Products | Nov 18,2019
test fixture

Electronic assemblies test fixture is modularity

New Products | Nov 19,2019
Solid cases

Solid cases target Raspberry Pi 3 and Pi 4 SBCs

New Products | Nov 19,2019
storage server

HPC and storage server platforms built around AMD’s EPYC processors

New Products | Nov 19,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.