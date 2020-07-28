Harting aims rectangular connector at industrial Ethernet

Connector maker Harting has developed two new inserts for its Han 1A series of miniaturised connectors to make them suitable for industrial Ethernet.

Ethernet-based data networks have become indispensable in the industrial arena, connecting are connecting sensors, machinery, control systems, computers and data centres but can suffer from using enterprise connectors.

The series features two new inserts to provide fast and secure data transmission. A D-coded version can provide end devices with up to 100 Mbit/s Cat 5 Fast Ethernet, enabling Profinet-based communication. The second, X-coded version can provide end devices with up to 10 Gbit/s, Cat 6A connections for gigabit industrial Ethernet. This is increasingly necessary for applications involving live camera systems. Both data versions feature complete shielding and are fitted with crimp contacts.

The Han 1A series is designed for connecting decentralised devices, promoting modular system design and supporting miniaturisation in machine building automation, requiring up to 30 percent less space by comparison with the next-smallest rectangular connectors in the current Harting portfolio.

These data connectors means the series now covers data, signal and power links for industrial Ethernet. The modular system means all the data insert attachments and accessories can be used for power and signal versions. This reduces storage and stock costs.

Compared to circular connectors with metal housings used in industrial automation, the high-performance plastic in the Han 1A series is also lighter, and also delivers the benefits of lower weight with fast, simple and secure locking via a snap-in latch or a locking lever

In both shielded and unshielded industrial Ethernet settings the connectors can have IP20 and IP65 certification.

The Han 1A series also meets the requirements for R22 (interior) / R23 (exterior) for railway designs in accordance with EN 45545-2 as well as shock and vibration resistance requirements as stipulated by EN 61373, Cat. 2.

www.harting.com/UK/en-gb/solutions/han-1a

