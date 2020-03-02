Heading GPS/GNSS receiver, all integrated

Combining efficient minimalistic design with high-quality performance, the unit is designed as an ‘install-and-forget’ device providing continuous positioning for demanding industrial applications. Machines and autonomous systems now have access to heading and pitch or heading and roll information immediately from power-up allowing trajectory path optimization and fully informed navigation from mission start.

The ruggedized AsteRx SB ProDirect brings a dual antenna option and is designed for quick and easy integration into any machine monitoring or control system. ProDirect’s positioning and heading performance is optimized under intense mechanical vibrations, shakes or shocks.

Septentrio – www.septentrio.com