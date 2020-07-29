Heidelberg starts production of printed organic electronics

Initially, the company plans to print sensors for use in dental applications. These sensors were developed at InnovationLab GmbH (iL), a joint venture of BASF, SAP and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen as well as the Kalrsruher Institute of Technology (KIT). As the first innovation, a printed sensor can digitally record the chewing pressure distribution of the occlusion, the joining of the upper and lower jaw. This can then be visualized three-dimensionally and stored on a tablet computer in order to detect and subsequently correct any undesirable developments. In the future, the Heidelberg high-tech campus will also use modern printing technology to produce sensors for digital applications, particularly in the healthcare and logistics sectors as well as the retail and automotive industries.

"The entry into the development and industrial production of printed and organic electronics is a milestone for Heidelberg," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg Druckmaschinen. "We see growth opportunities in the double- to triple-digit million Euro range for us as the operator of this production of high-tech sensors.”