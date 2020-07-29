Heidelberg starts production of printed organic electronics

July 29, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
Heidelberg starts industrial-scale production of printed organic electronics
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, a company known for its large-scale printing machines, has established a dedicated business unit for the industrial development, manufacture and sale of printed organic electronics. For the start, the company has invested around 5 million euros in the establishment of a production line for printed sensors.

Initially, the company plans to print sensors for use in dental applications. These sensors were developed at InnovationLab GmbH (iL), a joint venture of BASF, SAP and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen as well as the Kalrsruher Institute of Technology (KIT). As the first innovation, a printed sensor can digitally record the chewing pressure distribution of the occlusion, the joining of the upper and lower jaw. This can then be visualized three-dimensionally and stored on a tablet computer in order to detect and subsequently correct any undesirable developments. In the future, the Heidelberg high-tech campus will also use modern printing technology to produce sensors for digital applications, particularly in the healthcare and logistics sectors as well as the retail and automotive industries.

"The entry into the development and industrial production of printed and organic electronics is a milestone for Heidelberg," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg Druckmaschinen. "We see growth opportunities in the double- to triple-digit million Euro range for us as the operator of this production of high-tech sensors.”


Compact dual inductors with high saturation current

Compact dual inductors with high saturation current

New Products | May 01,2020
X-ray TDI camera

TDI camera boasts enhanced sensitivity to low energy X-rays

Technology News | May 01,2020
SiFive is offering its E21 RISC-V processor core for free for use in medical equipment designs such as ventilators.

Free RISC-V core for medical equipment projects

Business News | May 01,2020
SiFive is offering its E21 RISC-V processor core for free for use in medical equipment designs such as ventilators.

Free RISC-V core for medical equipment projects

Business News | May 01,2020
Escatec's experience with ventilator components has opened up other areas of supply for the contract manufacturer.

Ventilator experience opens up Malaysian manufacturing

Business News | May 04,2020
UV C LED

UV C LED outputs 630mW between 250 and 300nm

New Products | May 04,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.