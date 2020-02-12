Hermetically-sealed infra-red fibre optic emitter

February 12, 2020 //By Julien Happich
fibre optic emitter
OMC has released a hermetically-sealed 850nm fibre optic transmitter diode which delivers a high intensity output for coupling into multimode fibres even in challenging environments.

The FDE851HLBF 850nm emitter suits a wide range of fibre optic applications including datacomms, sensing, encoding, instrumentation and signalling, ensuring speed and integrity of signal over a long operating life. The hermetically-sealed TO-can body has a glass optical window that helps protect the device internals from atmospheric conditions. The device features fast rise/fall times allowing high speed operation in the tens of MHz, and contains integral micro-optics which focus the beam to a very narrow point which delivers efficient coupling into multimode glass optical fibres as small as 50µm, achieving a typical launch power of 30µW at 100mA into 50/125 fibre.

OMC – www.omc-uk.com


