Hermetically-sealed infra-red fibre optic emitter

The FDE851HLBF 850nm emitter suits a wide range of fibre optic applications including datacomms, sensing, encoding, instrumentation and signalling, ensuring speed and integrity of signal over a long operating life. The hermetically-sealed TO-can body has a glass optical window that helps protect the device internals from atmospheric conditions. The device features fast rise/fall times allowing high speed operation in the tens of MHz, and contains integral micro-optics which focus the beam to a very narrow point which delivers efficient coupling into multimode glass optical fibres as small as 50µm, achieving a typical launch power of 30µW at 100mA into 50/125 fibre.
