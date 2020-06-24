Hermetically-sealed LVDTs tolerant to temperatures, vibration and debris

June 24, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Hermetically-sealed LVDTs
The HATR Series of Hermetically-Sealed AC-LVDTs from NewTek Sensors are temperature, vibration and debris tolerant to serve in a variety of inline position measurement applications in the harsh and often caustic conditions of pulp and paper mills.

For example, the sensors serve in process control systems to provide dimensional feedback on tensioning arm position and roller location to control paper thickness.

Featuring a welded ¾” hermetically-sealed housing, the position sensors are resistant to debris, fluids and caustic materials and operate at high temperatures of 204°C. NewTek can customize the LVDTs with high-temperature materials and special packaging to operate in working temperatures from –129 to 275°C. The sensor windings are potted inside the housing with a two-component epoxy, providing excellent protection against hostile environments. The LVDTs also withstand high shock and vibrations associated with the cutting and dropping logs into carriers within the sawmills to last for decades.

A thru-bore construction prevents debris, resulting from flying sawdust, from blocking the path of the sensor core for consistent accurate performance. With electrical connections made through a radially mounted connector, the AC-operated LVDTs offer a reduced housing length to fit into smaller spaces.

NewTek Sensor Solutions - www.newteksensors.com


