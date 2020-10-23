High power semiconductor lasers move to 6in GaAs wafers

October 23, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
High power semiconductor lasers move to 6in GaAs wafers
II‐VI is the first company to move its high-power semiconductor lasers to a 6in (150mm) GaAs platform made in Switzerland and the US.

The move is to meet demand for higher volumes of semidonductor lasers for industry 4.0, medical diagnostics and surgery, and aerospace and defense.

The company is now in volume production on its 6in GaAs platform for high-power edge-emitting diodes to meet the growing demand for fibre laser pump chips. This uses the  company's expertise in manufacturing highly reliable high-power GaAs edge-emitting pump lasers, and by building on its momentum in deploying 6in GaAs optoelectronics platforms for 3D sensing and high-speed datacom applications.

“While there are very few 6-inch GaAs technology platforms for optoelectronics in the world, II-VI already operates several at scale, in three locations globally, including two in the U.S. and one in Switzerland,” said Dr Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President of the Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “To our knowledge, we are the first in the world to produce reliable high-power pump laser diodes and bars on such a scalable platform. By achieving this milestone, II-VI is once again validating the long-term strategic benefit of developing vertically integrated technology platforms in-house, which is the ability to leverage those investments over time across multiple applications.”

II-VI’s high-power semiconductor pump lasers are offered as bare dies and mounted chips. II-VI’s broad portfolio of components for laser systems includes seed lasers, acousto-optic modulators, fiber Bragg gratings, and kilowatt pump and signal combiners, as well as ion beam sputtering (IBS) coated laser optics and micro-optics for high-power isolators.

In addition to its 6in GaAs technology platform for optoelectronics, II-VI has established 6-inch GaAs and GaN-on-SiC (gallium nitride on silicon carbide) technology platforms for RF electronics. II-VI has announced plans to establish a 6in SiC vertically integrated platform for power electronics and recently joined the U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association.

www.ii-vi.com

Related articles 


A £15m (€18m) UK space fund will focus on communications and earth observation technologies

UK launches £15m space technology programme

Business News | Jul 27,2020
On-chip light field detection promises petahertz electronics

On-chip light field detection promises petahertz electronics

Technology News | Jul 27,2020
Intel heads to chip manufacturing exit

Foundry move for Intel casts doubt on chip making future

Feature Articles | Jul 27,2020
Promotion for Intel's Kelleher in technology shake up

Promotion for Kelleher in Intel technology shake up

Business News | Jul 28,2020
Graphene, quantum dots behind wide-spectrum sensors

Startup uses graphene for quantum dot SWIR sensor

Business News | Jul 28,2020
Evolving machine learning algorithms from scratch

Evolving machine learning algorithms from scratch

Technology News | Jul 28,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.