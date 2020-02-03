High power SOAs and NLW-Lasers target Lidars

The SOAs and NLW lasers operate in eye-safe wavelength regions. These new offerings feature 1550nm wavelength SOAs with over 24 dBm (>250mW) output power along with 1550nm NLW-DFB lasers for automotive Lidar systems to “see” considerably farther than 200 meters, significantly enhancing safety.

Current Lidar systems for autonomous vehicles use expensive discrete optical components and employ direct detection measurement of the reflected light intensity, which limits range and sensitivity. Next generation Lidar systems will use “coherent” technology, which was pioneered by NeoPhotonics for communications networks, to greatly increase the range and sensitivity by measuring the phase of the reflected light. Coherent Lidar systems are fabricated using chip-scale manufacturing to reduce costs and enable high volume. Chip scale manufacturing requires coherent Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) powered by low phase and intensity noise semiconductor lasers and high output power semiconductor optical amplifiers. Narrow linewidth and low phase noise lasers enable the precise phase measurements required by coherent detection and optical amplifiers to boost the optical signal power for long reach detection. When combined with coherent PIC receivers, high power SOA and NLW-DFB laser enable coherent Lidar transceivers for high volume manufacturing.

NeoPhotonics - www.neophotonics.com