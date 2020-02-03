High power SOAs and NLW-Lasers target Lidars

February 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Lidars
NeoPhotonics is now sampling high power Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers (SOAs) and Narrow Linewidth (NLW) Distributed Feedback Lasers (DFB) lasers for long range automotive Lidar (“light detection and ranging”) applications.

The SOAs and NLW lasers operate in eye-safe wavelength regions. These new offerings feature 1550nm wavelength SOAs with over 24 dBm (>250mW) output power along with 1550nm NLW-DFB lasers for automotive Lidar systems to “see” considerably farther than 200 meters, significantly enhancing safety.

Current Lidar systems for autonomous vehicles use expensive discrete optical components and employ direct detection measurement of the reflected light intensity, which limits range and sensitivity.  Next generation Lidar systems will use “coherent” technology, which was pioneered by NeoPhotonics for communications networks, to greatly increase the range and sensitivity by measuring the phase of the reflected light. Coherent Lidar systems are fabricated using chip-scale manufacturing to reduce costs and enable high volume. Chip scale manufacturing requires coherent Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) powered by low phase and intensity noise semiconductor lasers and high output power semiconductor optical amplifiers. Narrow linewidth and low phase noise lasers enable the precise phase measurements required by coherent detection and optical amplifiers to boost the optical signal power for long reach detection.  When combined with coherent PIC receivers, high power SOA and NLW-DFB laser enable coherent Lidar transceivers for high volume manufacturing.

NeoPhotonics - www.neophotonics.com


LiFi

LiFi trialed in commercial airplanes

Business News | Nov 06,2019
Project Silica has encoded a digital copy of the film 'Superman' onto a sheet of quartz for long term data storage

Femtosecond lasers enable data storage in quartz

Technology News | Nov 06,2019
edge detection

Metasurfaces perform all-optical image edge detection

Technology News | Nov 07,2019
current sensors

Fully integrated current sensors are surface-mount

New Products | Nov 08,2019
metalens

Bio-inspired metalens extracts depth from defocus

Technology News | Nov 08,2019
Left to right: Michael Sen Co-CEO of the Gas and Power Operating Company Designated CEO of Siemens Energy, Ralf P. Thomas CFO and Joe Kaeser President and CEO of Siemens

Siemens sees restructuring start to pay off

Business News | Nov 08,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.