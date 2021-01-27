High speed LPDDR4 memory boost for edge AI

Winbond Electronics has teamed up with edge AI chip designer Flex Logix to boost the performace of analysis at the edge of the network.

To support the InferX X1 operation at 7.5 TOPS, Flex Logix has paired the accelerator with the W66CQ2NQUAHJ from Winbond, a 4Gb LPDDR4X DRAM which offers a maximum data rate of 4267 Mbps at a maximum clock rate of 2133 MHz. To enable use in battery-powered systems and other power-constrained applications, the W66 series device operates in active mode from 1.8-V/1.1-V power rails, and from a 0.6-V supply in quiescent mode. It offers power-saving features including partial array self-refresh.

The 4Gbit W66CQ2NQUAHJ is comprised of two 2Gb dies in a two-channel configuration. Each die is organized into eight internal banks which support concurrent operation. The chip is housed in a 200-ball WFBGA package which measures 10- x 14.5-mm.

This provides higher throughput and lower latency at lower cost than existing AI edge computing products when processing complex neural networking algorithms such as YOLOv3 or Full Accuracy Winograd.

“We chose the Flex Logix InferX X1 edge accelerator because it delivered the highest throughput per dollar, which is critical to drive volume mainstream applications,” said Robert Chang, Technology Executive of DRAM Product Marketing Center at Winbond. “The price/performance advantage of using InferX with our LPDDR4X chip has the potential to significantly expand AI applications by finally bringing inference capabilities to the mass market.”